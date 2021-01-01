From charlton home
Castellanos 60" Double Bathroom Vanity Set with Mirror
Advertisement
Anchor your bathroom in clean, transitional style with this 60" double bathroom vanity set. Crafted of solid oak wood in a premium finish, the vanity base strikes a wide rectangular silhouette showcasing Shaker-style paneling, brushed nickel hardware, and four bracket feet. Four middle drawers and two lower side drawers offer out-of-sight storage for brushes, makeup, and toiletries, while two cabinets provide plenty of space for storing background supplies. The Italian Carrara marble countertop includes pre-drilled faucet holes, a matching backsplash, and two white ceramic undermount sinks, while a clean-lined rectangular mirror rounds out the design. Base Finish: Blue