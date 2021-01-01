Cast Naturals Abstract Coffee Table

Imitating nature is one thing, but bringing the elemental symbols we see in the woods a hint of bling is a passion for us at Phillips collection. A case in point is our coffee table, which is made of composite in a luminous. Cast from a real log, this tree-trunk coffee table in our Cast Naturals collection personifies our ethos of modern organic. By treating the surface of this log coffee table to such a brilliant finish, we’ve created a chic piece for contemporary interiors. Just imagine how perfectly it will fit into the décor of a modern apartment or a sleek coastal condo! We have a number of tables and decorative pieces in varied finishes in this family of products. Color: Gold