8' Cast Iron Skillet, Modern Heirloom, Handcrafted in the USA, Pre-seasoned with Organic Flaxseed Oil

Best Quality Guranteed. COOKWARE DONE RIGHT An indispensable kitchen tool built for lifelong use; Ideal for searing steaks, pan-frying eggs, roasting veggies, baking breads, and more WORKS ON ALL COOKTOPS At home on gas, electric, and induction ranges; Fit for the grill and open flame cooking; Oven safe; Made for everyday use SPEED COOL HANDLE Ergonomic and comfortable to hold; Stainless steel coiled spring stays cool longer and disperses heat quickly ULTRA-POLISHED Satin-smooth, easy release cooking surface; Free of chemical coatings; Pre-seasoned and ready for use right out of the box FUNCTIONAL ELEGANCE Thick base and walls for constant, even heating and heat retention; Patented octagonal 'multi-pour' design for perfect pours and greater cooking control