Victoria Cast Iron Large Dutch Oven with Lid and Dual Handles. 7 Quart Pot Seasoned with 100% Kosher Certified Non-GMO Flaxseed Oil

✔️Better Performance. The cast-iron seasoned Dutch oven has a tight-fitting lid that locks in moisture. Spikes under the lid create a natural self-basting cycle also it has greater retention and distribution of heat. Larger & ergonomic handles. ✔️ Ready-to-use seasoning: Perfect natural easy-release seasoning that gets even better with time. Does not contain PTFE and foes that can be harmful to your health.100% Kosher Certified Non-GMO flaxseed oil seasoned coating. ✔️Lifetime. Lifetime Warranty. Made in Colombia using European cast iron machinery. High-Quality commercial iron casting for durability excellent retention. ✔️Versatile. This iron pot can fit all kitchen and camping needs: Gas, electric, induction, oven, campfire, grill, and more. Multi-use, you can use for slow-cooking, roasting meats, rice, pasta, soups, stews, veggies, stews, and more! Safe for oven use up to 500F. Stainless steel knob is oven-safe. ✔️Our 7 Quart Dutch Oven weighs 17 pounds this means durable and high quality., Manufacturer: Victoria