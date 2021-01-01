From industrial lodge home
Cassius Solid Wood Drum Coffee Table
This round shape coffee table is made from mango wood and features a smooth wide top that can be used for serving and various decorative purposes. This short heighted coffee table has a narrow flat base that provides it a good stability on the ground. The dark brown finish add depth to its wooden texture, showcasing a great piece of artistry. Transform your setting into a casual space by adding this coffee table with your favorite set of chairs.