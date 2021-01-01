Merola Tile Cassis Arte Black 9-3/4 in. x 9-3/4 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (11.11 sq. ft./Case), Mixed Black

Blending texture and pattern, our Cassis Arte Black 9-3/4" x 9-3/4" Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile mimics the natural appearance of distressed wood and timeless old-world beauty. This square porcelain tile features a large floral old-world design in faded charcoal black wood tones. Composed of rich detail and a textured, mixed finish surface, this floor and wall tile features stunningly realistic woodgrains and striations for additional visual dimension. Available in 10 print variations that are randomly scattered throughout each case, this porcelain tile can be laid out in various different patterns to create a truly unique installation. Its impervious and frost-resistant features make this an ideal choice for indoor and outdoor residential installations including, including backsplashes, bathroom floors and walls, showers, kitchen floors and walls, fireplaces and patios. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC. Color: Mixed Black.