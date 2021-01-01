The Cassiopeia Hand-Hooked Brown Area Rug features a woven asymmetrical design draws from an ancient weaving pattern that presents a sophisticated look for any room. Handcrafted from all-natural durable wool/sisal sourced from East Africa. Aesthetically drawing on inspiration from beach and coastal terrain. The strength of this natural material is pronounced in high traffic areas such as a living room or dining room. In addition to being practical, they also create a beautiful, natural appearance when placed on a hardwood floor. Neutral hues, organic texture, and tonal color blend well with a large variety of styles and colors of furniture. Designed for indoor use as long exposure to direct sunlight may cause the color to fade over time. Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'