Featuring clean lines with elegant design details, the Cassidy™ Collection is an obvious choice for a timeless, traditionally styled bath. Delta® WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard — helping you save water without compromising performance. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Delta Cassidy Polished Nickel 2-handle Widespread WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | 3597LF-PNMPU