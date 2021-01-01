Cassette Tape BagOrganizerStorageEasy CarryNo DustMoistureHold 100

Best Quality Guranteed. Set of 2 cassette storage bags, each bag holds 50 cassettes for a total of 100 cassettes. Store tapes conveniently on a shelf, under a bed, or in a garage or attic space while protecting from dirt, dust and moisture. Taking your tape collection on the road? Sturdy, convenient polyester handles and smooth zipper closure make it easy to grab and go. Each bag features a sturdy divider to help stabilize the bag when it is completely full. The bag can be rolled or folded for storage when empty. Made of clear PVC plastic and black polyester webbing. Measures approximately 17.5 Inches Long x 3.55 Inches Wide x 9 Inches Height. A trusted Vermont seller! For years has provided unique products with a 30 day easy return policy, and 100% satisfaction guarantee.