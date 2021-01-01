Cassano Twin Loft Bed with Built-in-Desk by Viv + Rae™

This loft bed features a long desk under the bed and 2-tier shelves on each corner which creates a personal workstation, making full use of space. The desk and shelves are made of the thickened metal board which provides better weight capacity. 12 slats are available for the top bed, recommended 6” mattress. Full-length guardrail guarantees safety for users and a built-in ladder offers easy access to the top bed. With humanized design and solid construction, this bed will be the best addition to your bed. Accessory Color: Black