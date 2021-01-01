Oriental Weavers Caspian 7.8 X 10.8 Indoor/Outdoor Rug - 859D. CSP859D6240330ST. Outdoor Rugs. This Caspian 8 X 11 Outdoor Rug is woven with modern techniques while keeping the traditional value alive. It accentuates your floor and makes your outdoor room welcoming. This rug is very low maintenance and adds style to your porch, pool side, or patio. The surface of this rug features circular patterns that are further enhanced with coordinating colors and designs. Made of durable and rugged polypropylene fiber, the rug is undoubtedly strong and remains unaffected even when exposed to sunlight or water. Please note, all sizes are approximate.