Mohawk Home Caspian Grey 8 ft. x 10 ft. Indoor Area Rug

Tribal inspired medallions, distressed details and modern small-scale diamond prints create global style anywhere with Mohawk Homes Caspian Area Rug in grey. An effortlessly versatile and neutral blend of soft grey and ivory hues balances the bold artistry of this contemporary boho chic design. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.