Oriental Weavers Caspian 5.25 X 7.5 Indoor/Outdoor Rug - 8327L. CSP8327L160230ST. Outdoor Rugs. Featuring a smooth, natural look, this Caspian 6 X 8 outdoor rug revamps the look of an outdoor space. This high-style outdoor rug in trend-forward shades of ivory, Mediterranean blue and bright lime green is a smart addition to the modern home exteriors. This luxurious outdoor rugs offers a soft and comfortable outdoor flooring for homes that have small kids or pets. This machine-made outdoor rug features high durability and moisture wicking. The rug is composed of synthetic material called polypropylene, commonly referred to as olefin. This lightweight fiber construction not only adds extra style and softness to your outdoor living space, but also confidence and durability for use in high foot traffic areas. This floral patterned rug is resistant to fading, soiling and staining, and easy to spot clean. Please note, all sizes are approximate.