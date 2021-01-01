Speakman Caspian 1-Handle 3-Spray Tub and Shower Faucet Combination in Polished Chrome (Valve Included)

Speakman’s Caspian Shower and Tub System Combination intricately creates a more contemporary feel in the bathroom. The Caspian collections add a distinctive, detailed statement to a modern design in the bathroom. Compacting fresh innovation; the Caspian Shower and Tub System Combination pairs with the Caspian collection of faucets and other bathroom accessories to express unconventional contemporary standard into the bathroom. The Caspian Shower and Tub System Combination exemplifies Speakman’s quality standard through uniting its anti-scald pressure valve with diverter (SM- 7400-P); Caspian fixed showerhead (S-3014); Caspian shower arm and flange (S-2500) and the Caspian tub spout (S-1561). The Caspian bathroom suites collection is offered in Polished Chrome, Brushed Nickel, and Polished Nickel finishes.