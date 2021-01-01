Casper Original Memory Foam Mattress, Twin XL

Top Layer:1.5"" of polyurethane foam: A layer of AirScape perforated breathable foam increases airflow and circulates air so you don't get hot at nightMiddle Layer:2"" of three-zone memory foam: This layer features memory foam with three areas of zoned support that can help align your spine and help relieve pressure. This makes the mattress softer under your shoulders and firmer around the hips, waist, and lower backBottom Layer:7"" of polyurethane foam: The durable base is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body. Fabric content: recycled polyester/polyester/upcycled cotton/rayon/lycraThere are up to 45 recycled bottles in each cover!Zoned SupportTMAirScapeTMAll foam constructionEco-friendlyTop/Side: Polyester/cotton/rayon/spandexBottom: Polyester/polypropylene100-night, risk-free trial10-year limited warrantyA and Imported