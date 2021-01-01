The Casper Original Hybrid Full Mattress is the perfect combination of support and cooling comfort. Featuring three zones of targeted support for proper spinal alignment. Softer foam around the shoulders provides more relief to the upper body. Firmer foam under the hips, waist and lower back helps align your spine. A layer of AirScape™ perforated breathable foam increases air flow and circulates air so you don't get too hot at night, while the tiny holes move hot air and body heat away. Resilient springs add a little lift support and air flow to the mattress of your dreams, while a firmer border provides edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily.