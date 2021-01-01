Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress, Twin XL

Top Layer:1" of Polyurethane foam: A layer of AirScape with small perforations increases airflow and pushes hot air and body heat out so you don't overheat. This premium foam top layer has a plush, velvety soft feel.2nd Layer:1.5" of three-zone Polyurethane foam - A second layer of AirScape helps prevent overheating. Supportive memory foam has 3 ergonomic zones to help align your spine and provide more relief. This means it is softer under your shoulders and firmer around your hips, waist, and lower back.3rd Layer:2" of contour cut memory foam - Zoned Support Pro reinforces the layer of memory foam above with 7 support zones to relieve pressure from under the shoulders, and provide more support under the waist, lower back, and hips to align your spine.Bottom Layer:7" of Polyurethane foam encasement - Resilient springs add a little lift, support, and airflow to the mattress of your dreams. A firmer border provides edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily.There are up to 70 recycled bottles in each cover!AirScapeTM 2Zoned SupportTM ProPlanet-friendly100-night, risk-free trial10-year limited warrantyTop/Side: Polyester/cotton/rayon/spandexBottom: Polyester/polypropyleneA and Imported