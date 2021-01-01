From cmi
CMI Casmir Brushed Nickel 2-handle 4-in centerset WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain with Deck Plate | 192-7133
The Casmir two handle bathroom faucet in brushed nickel has a stunning modern design that will add style and beauty to any bathroom. Featuring a color-matched brass pop-up drain assembly with lift rod and overflow drain included. The premium-grade drip-free ceramic cartridges will ensure a long life of lasting durability. This faucet requires a 4-inch center-set 3 hole installation. Constructed with a solid brass waterway to reduce corrosion this faucet meets the ab1953 low lead safety standards. All CMI faucets are 100% pressure system tested and come with a lifetime limited warranty for peace of mind. CMI Casmir Brushed Nickel 2-handle 4-in centerset WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain with Deck Plate | 192-7133