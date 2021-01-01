Casia LED Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (06-280-14WD-35P1)

The Casia LED Pendant Light by Cerno was designed to bring a touch of the industrial to modern interiors. The overall design is clean and minimal, but it creates plenty of visual interest with its unique mix of materials and shapes. The shade is a wide, flared band of Metal with several small rivets attaching it to an angular Wood frame underneath. The frame extends above and below the shade and adds the rich texture and warmth that only wood can provide. Within this unique structure, a shallow bowl of glass encloses the light source and diffuses its light into a bright, even glow. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: Gloss White