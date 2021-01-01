Casia Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Cerno - Color: Metallics - Finish: Walnut - (08-110-14DW-35P1)

The Casia Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Cerno is an innovative, modern flushmount defined by its exposed solid Wood framework and sleek Metal shade. Handmade in the USA, this stunning light source is also eco-friendly, complete with an energy efficient LED bulb, which casts a soft glow behind a Glass diffuser. And because this flushmount has modest proportions and a universal look, it can be used in a variety of spaces. Hang above the kitchen, living room, master bedroom or grand entryway as both a stylish and sensible light source. This flushmount is hardwired and operates with a light switch. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Metallics.