Vickerman 36" Cashmere Christmas Wreath with 100 Warm White LED Lights", One Size , Green

ï»¿Wreath features a mixture of perfectly molded light green PE tips and long needle tips that are mixed with PVC tips to give the wreath a nice full look Product Features: Pre-lit with 100 warm clear LED lights "Warm clear" also known as "warm white" has a nice natural warm incandescent candle-like glow Bulb size: mini 210 tips LED lights use 90% less energy Durable non-glass replaceable bulbs Cool to the touch If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit Light sets on the wreath are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use however the wreath itself is recommended for indoor use Contains 1 plug with end connector which allows you to stack multiple items together (not to exceed 210 watts) No assembly required ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å wreath comes in 1 section Includes a heavy duty double ring metal frame backing for hanging Wire gauge: 22 Dimensions: 36" diameter (measured from outermost tip to the opposite side's outermost tip) Material(s): PE/PVC/plastic bulbs/wire/metalFeatures: Flame Resistant, Pre-LitBase Material: 90% Plastic, 10% MetalCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported