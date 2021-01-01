Caseville Cotton Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Sewn closureProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowSubject: No SubjectTitle: Animals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: Cotton blendCover Material Details: 60% Polyester and 40% cotton ShellInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: 100% PolyesterType of Bird Feathers: Color: Shape: SquarePattern: Solid ColorPillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor/Outdoor UseStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: NoClosure Type: Sewn SeamReversible: YesReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Style: Modern & ContemporaryHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Spot cleanWashing Method: Spot cleanDrying Method: Lay flat to dryIron Safe : NoLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPillow Shop SKUs: YesAreas of Support: Side;Back;Stomach;Neck;FeetDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary BohoWFCA Pillow Shop: YesSpefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: N/AMade Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: Color: