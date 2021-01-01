Caseme For Iphone 12/12 Pro Max/ 12 Mini Leather Zipper Wallet Case, Double Magnetic Clasp And Shockproof Cover For Men Women Iphone 12 (Blue.

Material: Faux Leather, Leather Brand: Caseme Color: Blue Screen Size: 6.7 Inches High Quality of Zipper Design and Zipper Purse Function: Give enough space for more than Cards, also IDs, credit cards, cash and penny. Every pieces of Zipper can bear 1000 times pull strength testing, which can keep your belongings well RFID Shield features: RFID Shield can protect your card information from illegal remote scanning by effectively shielding the radio signal of credit cards, ATM cards, ID cards, etc. So no device can steal your card information, which would prevent identity theft and credit card fraud. When your credit cards come into contact with cellphones, your daily consumption records will be at risk of exposure. RFID Shield can block radio waves and keep your wallet safe Premium leather: High-Quality PU leather with 100% hand-crafted make it has a stylish look and good touch feel Service: We, Caseme brand, provide 1 year product service for you, If youre not completely sat