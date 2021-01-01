Case With Clip For Alcatel Greatcall Jitterbug Flip Phone For Seniors, Protective Snap On Cover With Rotating Clip Holster Combo For Jitterbug.

Material: Microfiber, Polycarbonate Color: Red: Compatible Phone Models: Alcatel Greatcall Jitterbug Flip Phone For Seniors, Jitterbug Flip Easy-To-Use Cell Phone For Seniors By Greatcall, Greatcall Jitterbug Flipsee More Fastener Type: Clip On The Clip Holster & Case Combo Features A Super Slim Profile, Rubberized Grip Finish And Open Button Cutouts For Easy Access To All Functions And Controls On Your Alcatel Greatcall Jitterbug Flip Phone. Please Verify The Model Of Your Phone Prior To Purchase, Not Compatible With The Jitterbug Lively. Custom Fit Slim Protective Case Designed To Fit Your Alcatel Greatcall Jitterbug Flip Phone (4043Sj6) Like A Glove. Premium Rubberized Texture Giving You Added Protection And Makes Gripping Your Phone Very Easy. Securely Slide In/Slide Out Design For Convenient Daily Use, And Durable Rotating Clip Adjusts 180° For Either Right And/Or Left Handed Use. Soft Felt L