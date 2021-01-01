Case + Tempered Glass Film, For Blu G90 (6.5') Screen Protector And Semi-Transparent Soft Silicone Tpu Shell Bumper Protective Case Cover - Yb43

2 [Best Protection]: Suitable For Blu G90 Mobile Phone Case, Soft Tpu Silicone Mobile Phone Case And 9H Hardness Tempered Glass Film, Made Of High-Quality Materials. Provides Comprehensive Protection For Mobile Phones From Scratches Caused By High Impact Drops. 3 [Best Use]: For Blu G90 Protective Cover. The Phone Case Is Soft And Light. The Toughened Glass Film Has A Hydrophobic And Oleophobic Coating, Which Can Reduce Stains And Fingerprints By 100% And Is Easy To Clean. Easy To Install And Remove At Any Time. Allows Easy Access To All Buttons, Controls And Connections. Dirty, Resistant To Dust, Scratches And Water. 4 [Fashion Design]: A Soft, Semi-Transparent Silicone Protective Cover For Blu G90. The Ultra-Thin Semi-Transparent Design Provides Excellent Tactile And Visual Impression, Making Your Phone More Elegant. 5 [Best Service]: For Product Quality Issues, We Provide 45 Days Free Return / Exchange Service. If You Ha