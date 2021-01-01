From ultraloq
Case of 30 Packs 1pcsPack Bulk Order HDMI Cable 6ft HDMI 20 4K 60fps High Speed with Ethernet 18Gbps Video 4K 2016P HD 1080P 3D Blueray Support.
Advertisement
A very suitable length 6ft. Supports Latest HDMI 1.3/1.4/2.0V Standard - 4K, 3D, Audio Return Channel (ARC), 18 Gbps / 60Hz Refresh Rate, 2160p, 1080p, 48 Bit Deep Color, Ethernet. Connects Blue-ray players, Roku, HDTV, Apple TV, media box, cable box, boxee, PS3, PS4, XBox, computers, PC, Mac, stereo, monitor, displays & projector, A/V receivers and other devices with HDMI port. Case includes 30 Units 30 packs of 6 Feet HDMI Cables. Each Pack Includes:1PCS 6FT HDMI Cable + 1PCS Cable tie. Durable, Longer Lasting & Comes With a two-year Gurantee: hdmi cables are well made with high-quality materials and comes with a two-year warranty. If you have any questions, please dont hesitate to contact us.