From lights of america

Case MacBook Pro 16 inch 2019 Smooth Matte Frosted Hard Shell Keyboard Cover for Newest MacBook Pro Retina 16 with Touch Bar ID Model A2141 Grey

$22.41
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Only Design for 2019 New MacBook Pro 16 inch with Touch Bar & Touch ID (Model Number: A2141). Warnning: Not fit to MacBook Pro 13 15 inch. Please kindly check your laptop model first before purchease. Soft Touch Design & Heat Rejection Design: Unique Smooth-Touch PC hard shell case cover, Perfect for adding some extra flair to your MacBook. Easy Installation & Removal: Simple clip-on/off design without the added risk of harming your laptop during application. Package Include 1 PC Hard Shell Case with Painting, 1 matching keyboard cover, 1 screen protector & 1 tiny cleaning brush to protect your MacBook keyboard & screen against scratch and contaminates.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com