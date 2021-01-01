Case MacBook Air 13 Inch Case Hard Shell Cover Keyboard Cover Screen Protector for Older Version Mac Air 13 A1369A1466 Models Black

Best Quality Guranteed. MACBOOK Air 13.3 INCH CASE: Plastic Hard Case is for Mac Air 13.3 inch (A1369/A1466). Please check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the macbook before purchasing. Not compatible with any previous model of the MacBook Air. NEW DESIGN FEATURES: NO Cut Out design, Apple Logo shines through the case design. You can always turn the MacBook Air on/off. Transparency varies by color. Fully ventilated, safely cooled, full access to all buttons and features. The design is easy and convenient. Plug in the cable or headphones without removing the case. SUITABLE SIZE: The case size: 12.9 x 9 x 0.8 inches, , the MacBook Air 13 Inch Dimension: 12.79 x 8.94 x 0.68 inch. PLASTIC EXTERIOR MATERIAL: A high-quality, soft coating provides a smooth surface and a good touch while protecting your equipment from scratches and scratches. Includes matching color keyboard cover. SATISFACTION GUARAN