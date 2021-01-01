Case Heavy Duty Hybrid 2 in 1 Shockproof Full Protective Case Hard PC+Soft Rubber Silicone Skin Cover Accessories Kits for 12 Not for Wireless.

Best Quality Guranteed. Perfect DesignExtremely well Designed only for, Shockproof case protects your with sensitive button response. No need to remove the protective case when charging. Only 2mm thickness prevents your from scratches. Advance MaterialThe Case adopting advanced double-layer material with outer hard plastic and inner silicone bumper to protect your perfectly. Hard outer case protect your away from wet, dirt and dust. Soft inner TPU reduces wear and tear to the maximum extent. Easy to CarryWe have equipped with metal carabiner and hand strap for every silicone case, so as to attach the to your bag, key and pants or anywhere you want conveniently against loss. Fabulous PrecisionThe accurate power button and charging port specifically designed for AirPods. It Perfectly matches with your shape, which not only maintains the original function but also make it convenient & easy to insert or remove from t