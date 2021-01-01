From avago
Case for Samsung Tab A 101 2019Builtin Screen Protector Heavy Duty Rugged Shockproof Drop Protection Case with 360 KickstandHandle Hand.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 Release (SM-T510 /T515) . for Samsung Tab A 10.1 2016 (Model: SM-T580/T585/T587/P580/P585) and other models. Please confirm the product before purchase. Detachable Screen Protector & Pencil HolderBuilt-in anti-skidding screen protector to protect your samsung tablets 10.1 2019 from fingerprints and scratches. Pencil holder can hold your pencil in place tightly to avoid falling out while walking. (Apple Pencil is included) Built-in 360 Rotatable Kickstand & Hand Strap360-degree rotating swivel stand supports position of 3 angles(Vertical, Horizontal, and Halfway between), ideal for watching videos, conferences and travelling. Soft rotating handle strap prevents falling of samsung 10.1 tablet, featuring convenient use for teachers, students, waiters, doctors, nurses and conference presenters. Adjustable Shoulder StrapAdjustable shoulder grip