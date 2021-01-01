Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 105 2018 Model SMT830T835T837 MultiAngle Viewing Stand Cover with S Pen Protective Holder Auto SleepWake Feature.

Best Quality Guranteed. This case is compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 Inch SM-T830/T835/T837 tablet 2018 release. It will NOT work for Tab A 10.5 2018 Release or any other model device. This case allows you to adjust the tablet to multiple angles securely. A large front Document Packet is designed for you to store your business cards, bank cards, notes or bills while on the go. Built from premium fabric, synthetic leather exterior and soft microfiber interior - snug fit, durable and protective. Built-in magnetic strip provides sleep/wake feature. Cut outs allow access to Charge Port and Speakers. Headphones Jack and Volume can be accessed while in case. Designed with a smart holder for S Pen Stylus. The S Pen Nib Cover can fully protect your S Pen Nib from any damage. Package NOT including S Pen Stylus. Available in a variety of bright and fun colors