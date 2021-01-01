Case For Samsung Galaxy S21 With Screen Protector (Maximum Coverage, Flexible Tpu Film), Glitter Sparkle Bling Leather Hybrid Cover Shockproof.

High Quality Soft Tpu (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) Material Is Selected In Making This Beautiful Case. It Flexible And Bendable For Long Lasting Day To Day Use. Ultra Slim Soft Profile Made With Soft Flexible Material. Combines Pu Leather And Sparkle Glitters That Add More Definition For An Enhanced Look. Silicone Technology Provides Shock Absorption And Protection From Accidental Fall Or Unwanted Scratches While Offering Extra Grips. Light Weigh And Stylish Design That Adds No Weight Or Bulk To Your Phone While Making It Look As Astonishing As It Can Be. Precise Cut Openings Allow Full Access To All Buttons And Ports Featuring Raised Bezel To Lift Screen And Camera Off Flat Surface.