Case For Samsung Galaxy S21/Galaxy S21 5G 6.2' With Built-In 360° Rotating Ring Kickstand Fit Magnetic Car Mount Ultra-Thin Slim Fit Protective.

?Stand Feature? Unique Built-In 360 Degree Adjustable And 180 Degrees Folding Ring Holder Provides You One-Hand Comfortable Holding And Operations And Can Also Be Used As A Kickstand For Hands-Free Viewing, Including Horizontal Viewing Or Vertical Viewing. Support Magnetic Car Mount? Built-In Magnetic Plate For Direct Adsorption Can Attach To Magnetic Car Mount Holder (Not Includes The Magnetic Car Mount),Which Is Convenient For You To Navigate The Route Or Answer Calls When Driving. Note: It Does Not Support Wireless Charger. Premium Silicone Materials? This Galaxy S21 Phone Case Is Made Of Premium Silicone Materials, Which Provides Smooth Skin Texture And Scratch-Resistant Protection. The Soft Microfiber Cloth On The Interior Of The Samsung S21 Case Can Protect The Back Of Samsung S21 Phone Well. It Also Has Special Protection For The Camera. Complete Access?Precise Cutouts For Improved Access To All Ports, Buttons, Cameras, Speakers, And Mics Ensure Quick Access And Feedback.