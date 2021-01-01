Case For Samsung Galaxy A50 / A50s / A30s Phone Case, Slim Fit Glow In The Dark Soft Tpu Bumper Drop Protective Shockproof Anti Scratch Girls Women.

Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: V475-Nebula Design Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A30s, Samsung Galaxy A50s? Slim Thin Design?Being Snug Fit With Premium Tpu Material And Fine Craftsmanship, This Slim Lightweight Design Hybrid Hard Back Galaxy A50 / A50s / A30s Case Is Durable Enough To Protect Your Phone From Bumps, Scratches And Occasional Drops. Glow In The Dark?The Attractive Cute Nebula Pattern Is Smooth And Sturdy; It Will Glow In The Dark So That You Can Find Your Galaxy A50 / A50s / A30s Easily In Darkness. Noted: The Cute Pattern Needs To Absorb Enough Light Before It Glows According To The Luminous Principle. Camera Protection'there'S A Decent Amount Of Lip Protecting The Phone And Marries Up To The Volume Controls, Port, And Camera Perfectly. All The Button Features And Cutouts Are Where They Should Be And Theres Plenty Of Space Around The Cutouts