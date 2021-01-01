Case For Samsung Galaxy A11 For Girls Woman, Glitter Liquid Quicksand Bling Sparkle Flowing Sparkle Shiny Diamond Girls Protective Phone.

Material: Tpu: Color: Gradient Pink/Aqua Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A11 (North American Version), Galaxy A11 (North American Version) Leak-Worry-Free Design - High Quality Soft Tpu Material Making This Beautiful Slim Clear Case Flexible And Bendable From Cracking Preventing Leakage. The Liquid Is White Mineral Oil, Sgs Passed Which Is Harmless To Our Skin. Beauty & Luxury Bling Glitter Liquid Case, This Glitter Liquid Design Not Only Make Your Phone Beauty But Also More Interesting To Play, The Bling Love Heart Sequins Could Flow Freely Inside And Change Its Color With Floating Up And Down, Will Make Much Fun To You And Your Friends Or Family. Silicone Technology Provides Long-Lasting Protection From Scratches And Scrapes With Easy Grip And Slim Profile. Strong Protection, Slim & Light Weight, Clear, Shockproof. Cushioned Corners Provide Augmented Drop Protection For Accidental Drops And Falls.