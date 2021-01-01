From general
Case For Nokia 1 Plus (5.45 Inch) Soft Tpu Rubber Gel Bumper Transparent Back Cover
Advertisement
Material: Silicone, Tpu, Rubber, Gel: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Transparent Screen Size: 5.5 Inches Made From High Quality Soft Silicone Rubber Gel Material. Shock Absorption Tpu Bumper Cushion, Can Effectively Withstand Impact, Wear Tear, Avoid Drop. Precisely Cut Openings To Allow Full Access To All The Functions Of Your Phone. Clear, Slim, Lightweight Case Design That Adds Minimal Bulk To Your Phone. Premium Anti-Uv Tpu Material Effectively Delays The Case From Yellowing To A 6-Month Use, Longer Than Normal 3 Months' Period.