From silver king manufacturing co.
Case for New iPad 8th Generation 2020 iPad 7th Generation 102 2019 Slim Translucent Frosted Back Protective Smart Cover Case with Auto WakeSleep.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Perfect Compatibility: Specially designed for New iPad 7th Generation 10.2' 2019 (Model Number: A2197/A2198/A2200). Note: It will not be compatible with other iPad Models. Full Protection: Front PU leather and back hard PC cover to provide full-body protection against scratches, shocks, drops and impacts. It is convenient for you to see the Apple icon with the frosted translucent back cover. Slim & Light-weight: Slim and lightweight add no bulk to your iPad, you could carry it with your iPad everytime and everywhere. Auto Wake / Sleep: With Auto Wake / Sleep function, easy and convenient to use. It is access to all features and controls with the case on. Convenient Stand Cover: Trifold stand case cover provides convenient stand position for watching movie or typing.