Case For Motorola Moto G Fast Case Cover,360 Degree Rotating Ring Holder Kickstand Case For Motorola Moto G Fast Xt2045-3 / Moto G8 (Us Version).

Material: Stainless Steel, Tpu, Polycarbonate: Color: Green Compatible Phone Models: Motorola Moto G Fast The Product Adopts Pc+Tpu Two-In-One Design, With A Pc Shell, Which Is Strong And Durable And Crash-Proof;Lined With Tpu, Good Flexibility, Tight Fitting, Can Effectively Reduce Wear;Outside The Use Of Wear-Resistant Pc Metal Coating, Feel Good, Skidproof, Sweat-Proof, Non-Touch Fingerprint, Resistant To Dirt, Easy To Wipe, Long-Term Smooth As New. Metal Ring Can Rotate 360 °, Solid Support, Convenient Video Browsing;Unique Patented Technology Design, Pc Integrated Shell Material, Bearing Capacity Is Stronger, Firm And Not Easy To Fall Off;It Can Be Placed On The Table Smoothly Without Wearing Out The Shell Of The Phone;The Back Uses Cd - Grain Metal Patch, With Car - Mounted Support, Available For Car - Mounted Contro Its A Really Snug Fit For Getting It On And Off, Its On All The Buttons And Holes Lin