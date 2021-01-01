From fintie

Fintie Case for MacBook Air 13 Inch - Fits Previous Generations A1466 / A1369 (Will Not Fit MacBook Air 13 with Touch ID A2179 / A1932), Slim Snap.

$20.36
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Specifically designed for MacBook Air 13.3' (A1466 / A1369). Not Fit New MacBook Air 13 With Touch ID A2179 / A932 (2020 & 2019 & 2018 Release). Hard plastic case offers all-round protection for your Macbook. No cut out design, logo shines through the case when power on status. Design lets you open/close your MacBook all the way and access to all ports. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement. Totally removable - easy to put on and take off. Easy-grip cover edition for greater portability. Available in a variety of bright, fun colors to suit your favors.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com