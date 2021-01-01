From idea electronics, inc.

Case for Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Lightweight Slim Shell Stand Cover with Auto SleepWake for Lenovo Tab M10 Plus TBX606F TBX606X 103quot FHD Android.

$23.74
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Exclusively designed for Lenovo Tab M10 Plus TB-X606F / TB-X606X 10.3 Inch Tablet. Easy clip-on application. Precise cut-outs and openings for easy access to all tablet features. This is a one piece case, the front and back does not separate. Cover has flip capability to transform the case into a viewing stand and keyboard stand. Slim lightweight durable protective hardback with premium quality PU leather. Soft scratch-free microfiber interior adds comfort and an additional layer of protection. Available in a variety of bright and fun colors.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com