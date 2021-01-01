From idea electronics, inc.
Case for Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Lightweight Slim Shell Stand Cover with Auto SleepWake for Lenovo Tab M10 Plus TBX606F TBX606X 103quot FHD Android.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Exclusively designed for Lenovo Tab M10 Plus TB-X606F / TB-X606X 10.3 Inch Tablet. Easy clip-on application. Precise cut-outs and openings for easy access to all tablet features. This is a one piece case, the front and back does not separate. Cover has flip capability to transform the case into a viewing stand and keyboard stand. Slim lightweight durable protective hardback with premium quality PU leather. Soft scratch-free microfiber interior adds comfort and an additional layer of protection. Available in a variety of bright and fun colors.