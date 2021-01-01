From supcase
Case for Kindle Paperwhite 6 Inch Include 10th Generation 2018 7th Generation 2015 2016 6th Generation 2013 5th Generation 2012 Slim Leather Wallet.
Advertisement
[Compatible Kindle Model] - Kindle Paperwhite (all generations). [Smart Case with Magnetic Closure Strap] - slim and lightweight, support auto sleep wake function, save the paperwhite device's battery life! [High Quality Material] - well made of synthetic leather and soft silicone, easy to install and remove, full cover the device to protect it from dust/water/light shocks/light bumps. [Card Slots Design] - inner 3 pockets could hold cards, cash, papers and notes for easy access. [Package List] - 1 x case for All Kindle Paperwhite (6 inch), 1 x FREE Stylus Pen (sent at random color) & 1 x FREE cleaning cloth.