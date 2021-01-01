Case for Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen 2018Thinnest Light Shell Smart Cover with Auto WakeSleep for AllNew Kindle Paperwhite 6 Inch 2018 Release Book.

Designed for All-new Kindle Paperwhite 6' touchscreen 10th Generation 2018 Release. WILL not be compatible with All Paperwhite Generation Prior to 2018, any 6' display Kindle, Kindle touch or any other tablets. Automatically wake or put your kindle by simply opening or closing. Fold back easily when reading with one hand, integrated in magnetic closure ensures the cover stays shut while on the go. Very thin, light and durable material, adding little bulk and protecting the device all the time. Made of synthetic leather with protective interior to prevent scratches, drops. Align well with all the ports.