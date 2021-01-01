From general
Case For Iphone Apple Beautiful Horse With Daisies Flower Floral Design Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Back Cover Tpu Frame Fashion Slim Case.
Advertisement
?Anti-Scratch?The 9H-Hard Tempered Glass back is tough enough to withstand the nicks and scrapes for your Phone of everyday life. Slim and Drop Resistant?Mimics the smooth glass back of the iPhone while offering secure grip and a slim profile. Soft TPU frame is designed for shock absorption.360 Protection'the special four-corner design makes the iPhone glass case non-slippery on flat surfaces. The raised edges of this iPhone case will cover and protect screen and camera from small drops.