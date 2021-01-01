Case for iPhone 8 PlusiPhone 7 Plus 3 in 1 Hybrid Hard PC Soft Rubber Heavy Duty Rugged Bumper Shockproof Anti Slip FullBody Protective Phone Cover.

Three Layers design back case cover fit for iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus, Not Compatible with other versions. (WITHOUT built-in screen protector) The structure consists of three layers, dual layer structure back cover made of high impact resistant Hard PC and Soft rubber provide full-body rugged protection for your device, front hard PC cover enhance the protection for the screen. Four rubber corners provide good support cushion for shock and drop, smooth PC outer shell surface protects your iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus from fingerprints, scratches or dusts Edges are raised on both front and back keeping your screen and camera protected without making the iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus feel bulky. Summer yellow case gives your phone a fresh sport look, it can also be a nice gift. Tactile buttons with precise cutouts openings to allow full access to all the functions and buttons without removing your iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus