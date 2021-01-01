Case for iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus, 3 in 1 Hybrid Hard PC Soft Rubber Heavy Duty Rugged Bumper Shockproof Anti Slip Full-Body Protective Phone.

Three Layers design back case cover fit for 5.5 inch iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus, Not Compatible with other versions. The structure consists of three layers, Hard PC Plastic front cover + Soft Silicon Rubber inner skin + Hard PC Plastic black cover. 3 in 1 heavy duty shockproof design giving a decent protection for your iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus, along with a nice smooth feel around the edges for a good hand grip. This three layer cellphone case is cute and the starry back cover does not scratched easily. Keep dressing up your phone with fantastic look along with time. Ready to receive tons of compliments! Tactile buttons with precise cutouts openings to allow full access to all the functions and buttons without removing your iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus. Edges are raised on both front and back keeping your screen and camera protected without making the iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus feel bulky.