Case for iPhone 8 Plus Case Protective Glitter Case for Women Girls Cute Bling Sparkle 3D Quicksand Heavy Duty Hard Shell Shockproof TPU Case for.

Compatible model: for apple iPhone 7 Plus (2016), iPhone 8 Plus (2017), 5.5 inch. Protective iPhone 7 Plus / 8 Plus case: dual layer impact-resistant frame, with TPU soft cover and PC hard bumper specially designed for added shock absorption. [Note: NO built-in screen protector is included.] Bling Bling Style: sparkle love heart and quicksand, the glitters float freely as you move or shake your phone, add much fun for you and your friends. Dust proof: precise cutouts give you full access to all buttons, maximize the function of your phone; one piece anti-dust plug keeps the dust out. A life time worry-free after-sales service is provided to ensure your benefit and give you a happy shopping experience; any defective or flaw for this bling glitter case could be solved within 24 hours, please let us know.