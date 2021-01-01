Case for iPhone 7 Plus8 Plus 6ft Drop Protection and Strap Attachment

phone case for iPhone 7 Plus / iPhone 8 Plus (ONLY). An affordable case for everyone who loves to use their camera phone. Protection - its thin, durable, and rubberized body protects your phone from drops, scratches, and the oh $%&^ s. Attach a wrist strap (sold separately) to the bottom so you never drop your camera phone. Style - available in Black Canvas or American Wood (yes thats real wood), these real materials provide subtle texture to the back of your phone for easier one handed shooting. We know selfies are just as important as Instagram landscapes. Better Camera - attach a wrist strap (sold separately) to the bottom of the case or a M-series lens (also sold separately) to the top. It makes your phone more like a camera. We backup our products with a lifetime warranty, great customer service and a 100% satisfaction guarantee with and returns. Ask us how to get set up with a gear guide.