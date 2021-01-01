Case for iPhone 7 iPhone 8 iPhone SE 2020 Premium PU Leather Wallet Case with Kickstand and Flip Cover for iPhone 7 iPhone 8 iPhone SE 2nd.

[MATERIAL] - Made of Top quality PU leather. this premium leather are selected for quality, strength, character and grain, Specially Designed wallet Case for iPhone 7 (2016), iPhone 8 (2017), iPhone SE 2nd Generation (2020). [CONVENIENT] - iPhone 7 case Easy access To All Buttons, Camera, speaker and connector, This iPhone 7 flip case Allows Charging without removing the case, 4 card slots and a pocket help you store ID card, Driving license, credit cards and several cash, the strong magnet stay closed to keep your belongings security. [UNIQUE DESIGN] - iPhone 8 case Slim Folio Wallet Type case to minimize bulk and fully protect your smart phone, Soft TPU inner skin cover to hold the device, keep your iPhone 8 antiscrtach. Convenient to Answer the phone without taking off the case, and you can make the conversation with the case closed. [STAND] - iPhone SE 2 case Stand Feature will bring you more convenience for movie-watching with multi