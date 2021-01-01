From general
Case For Iphone 7/8, Iphone Se 2020 (2Nd), Magnetic Flip Phone Case Stand Protective Cover With Window View Function For Apple Iphone 8/7/Se (2Nd).
Advertisement
Material: Faux Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: 4.7'-D-Fish Scale-Dark Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone 8, Apple Iphone 7, Apple Iphone Se 2020 Screen Size: 4.7 Inches Front Windows Of The Iphone 7/8/Se 2020 Leather Case Provide An Easy Way To Answer Phone Calls And Check Information With The Case On The Convenient Magnetic Clip Boasts Durable Magnetic Force, Snaps On Easily When Closed. And The Built-In Adjustable Stand Frees Your Hands When Watching Video Easy Access To All Ports And Controls. Ultra Slim Lightweight, High Quality, Fashion Design Perfect Gift For Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Valentines Day, Thanksgiving Day And Christmas