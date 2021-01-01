Case For Iphone 6S Plus 6 Plus Case With Ring Holder Stand Alien Pattern Design Iphone 6S Plus 6 Plus Anti-Slip Tpu + Hard Pc Back Case

Material: Tpu: Color: Alien Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 6S Plus 6 Plus The Ring Holder And The Phone Case Are Separated, You Can Stick On Anywhere Of The Phone. According To Your Needs. Precise Cutouts For Access To All Ports With Nice Using Experience. Non-Slip Design On The Side Of The Phone. Keep Nice Phone Grip In Your Hand. Excellent Performance In Anti-Scratch, Shockproof, Anti-Drop. Convenience For Outdoor Exercise, Enjoying Self-Timer, A Variety Of Film And Television Viewing Angle Can Be Adjusted, Horizontal Direction 360 Degree Or Vertical Direction 180 Degree, Use In Anytime And Anywhere.